Police are looking for suspect who stole generator from pickup truck

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Authorities need the public’s help identifying a man who stole a generator from the bed of a parked pickup truck sometime between June 27 and 28.

The pickup truck was parked in the driveway of a home on the 200 block of Loadstar Street in Lehigh Acres.

The suspect was caught on video parking in the road in front of the truck and walking up the driveway wearing lawn service gloves and covering his face with a shirt. Then, he can be seen lifting the generator out of the bed of the truck before walking back to the road.

The suspect has a tattoo on his right arm.

If you can identify him or if you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online.

If a particular tip leads to an arrest, the person who submitted the tip will get a cash reward.