Police activity closes city block near Caloosahatchee Bridge

Fort Myers police confirmed an investigation in the area of in the area of Edwards Dr. and Heitman St. Tuesday morning. Details as they come in - https://www.fox4now.com/news/local-news/lee-county/police-activity-closes-city-block-near-caloosahatchee-bridge
Posted at 7:23 AM, Nov 08, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police have confirmed an investigation is taking place that has led to the closure of an entire city block near the Caloosahatchee Bridge.

Fort Myers police made a social media post just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, stating that an investigation was underway in the area of Edwards Drive and Heitman Street.

They added that the entire block was closed, including Bay Street and Monroe Street.

The nature of the investigation was not immediately disclosed.

FMPD promises a further update once the area has reopened.

