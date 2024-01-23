Plunk the manatee released back into Lee County waters following two-year recovery

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Plunk the manatee is experiencing life in the wild after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission-Manatee Research and Rescue released him on January 22 at Manatee Park.

Lee County Parks & Recreation says the orphaned calf was rescued back in 2022 near Captiva. Manatee Research and Rescue staff reported he was 250 pounds in 2022. Officials say he recovered at Sea World-Orlando and now weighs around 600 pounds.

According to the FL Keys Aquarium Encounters, Plunk was at their facility to recover. He went back to Sea World for the past few months of his rehabilitation and acclimation.

The public is encouraged to contact the FWC Wildlife Alert at 1-888-404-3922 if you come across an injured manatee.