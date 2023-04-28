Plans for Publix reopening plus an entertainment district on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Friday, a spokesperson for Publix said the Fort Myers Beach (FMB) location on Estero Boulevard plans to reopen on May 25.

A busy week of announcements for FMB as Ben Freeland, owner of Moss Marina, told Fox 4 about plans to redevelop the marina into an entertainment district.

“The character of the marina will change but Moss Marina is staying. We plan for that to be part of Moss Marina at The Arches."

Freeland said Arches Bayfront will be a 4.5-acre entertainment district that will bring a bit of that character, including additions like multi-level restaurants, hotels, and walkways.

Captain Jake, owner of Baystar Charters, said the redevelopment will build up other businesses like his own.

“We will come in with all of our fish and be like 'You know what's better than catching fish? Eating fresh fish.' Take them right over there to restaurants and get them cooked up,” said Captain Jake.

Freeland said the marina had always planned to move in this direction, but not this soon.

“Ian changed everybody's life and time frame instantly, so the long-term plan became a today plan,” said Freeland.

Freeland adds that what comes with new additions and reopenings is also a stronger Fort Myers Beach.

Freeland talked with Fox 4 about new building codes which Freeland said will help the island stand stronger against future storms.

“When you start looking now at really what you need to do to really plan for these types of events, you know, we have got to get some height,” said Freeland.

Freeland says they want descriptive community input on what the public wants the project to look like moving forward.

Click here to send them your comments.

Freeland said there will be an open house on May 15 to release the final renderings.

