Pine Island community gathers for annual Christmas tree lighting as families continue to heal post Ian

PINE ISLAND, Fla. — A holiday tradition returning during the holiday season.

Tonight, the annual Christmas tree lighting returned to the Matlacha Pine Island Fire Control District bringing the community together for a night of fun to one of our hardest hit areas after Hurricane Ian.

Where fire officials say there is no timeline on when Pine Island or Matlacha will be back the way we remember it. All the reason why the community continues to come together this holiday season.

"The community was devastated and this is just us trying to give back a little bit," said Benjamin Mickuleit, Fire Chief of Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District.

It’s a night of giving back to the Pine Island community. As Santa Claus comes to town.

“We really wanted to make it special and provide the community with something to come to and enjoy the time here,” said Mickuleit.

A night of holiday cheer courtesy of some lights, cocoa, and even the Grinch.

“It’s heartwarming," said Courtney Urich, Fire Inspector with Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District. "I mean, look around. Look at all of the happy faces and we’re just here to support them.”

But the joyous occasion isn’t only providing some holiday spirit. It’s also marking a milestone in the recovery from Ian.

“We weren’t sure if we were ever going to be able to get back on here.”

Like Michelle Ruiz and her family, others are making the most of the night by being in the present. And, at least for tonight, letting the past be in the past.

"It’s very special," she says. "Without this, you wouldn’t get to see all of the joy on all of the little kids’ faces for watching Santa come and the gifts that the fire station gives you.”

Joy that the station is hoping they can continue to give. I asked just how soon we can expect to see the island fully back going into the new year.

"It’s day-by-day, minute-by-minute and it’s going to be a slow process but we’ll get there as a team," said Mickuleit. "As a community, we’ll get there."