PINE ISLAND| Fire District better serves community with advanced life support equipment

PINE ISLAND, Fla. — The Pine Island Fire District knows time is of the essence in an emergency. Now, they say they can better serve the community with their new program.

On Friday, they announced their advanced life support program. Five of their vehicles carry advanced life support equipment to treat specific medical conditions. Kits include specific heart medication, intubation tools, and other resources.

Pine Island Fire Chief Benjamin Mickuleit said, “Any medical emergency time is of the essence right? Every second counts. Now our engines are going to be ALS if it is advanced life support and they need it our crews are capable of assisting the patient.”

The Pine Island Fire District said this program has been years in the making. Advanced life support requires paramedic training which takes a year and a half.