Pine Island Community Pool expected to reopen this week

Posted at 8:11 AM, Jan 15, 2023

BOKEELIA, Fla. — The Pine Island Community Pool is opening Tuesday. The pool hours are as follows: Tuesday 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday thru Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Sunday closed

Here's a link to schedule pool activities.

