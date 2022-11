PINE ISLAND, Fla. — The Rebuild Pine Island Concert Benefit is happening today from 12 - 5 p.m. at the Fine Swine Field, 10251 Stringfellow Road, St. James City.

The concert will include performances from Cindy Walsh, Rudy Cox, Frank Bang, Not Guilty and High Tide. There will also be food and prizes available. Admission is free.

All money raised will be donated to local charity organization The Matlacha Hookers' Ian relief fund.