PINE ISLAND, Fla. — Pine Island and Matlacha celebrated the Fourth of July all day long, with festivities beginning at 8 a.m.

The day kicked off with a parade, which kids were able to decorate their bikes for. The parade traveled down Pine Island Road and ended at The Elks.

A pool party begins at 6 p.m. on Matlacha on Shoreview. Pools will be open until dark.

Finally, a fireworks show starting just after 9 p.m. will be held at the American Legion.