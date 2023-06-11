Piles of concrete debris being removed from Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Piles of concrete debris on Fort Myers Beach are being removed as part of a "last pass" of debris cleanup.

Lee County's debris vendor, CrowderGulf, has made a single pass along Estero Blvd. to pick up existing piles.

Inspectors are monitoring the debris that has been collected so far, and keeping track of current street conditions.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach said the Lee County Board of Commissioners made the decision to perform the "last pass” pick up on Estero Blvd. of any existing debris left by private property contractors/owners.

Fort Myers Beach is also reminding residents that that no more debris can be pushed curbside on Estero Blvd., or onto side streets for pick up. The free programs that were operated by Lee County on Estero and by the State on the Town’s side streets have ended.

Any piles that are pushed curbside from now on are the responsibility of the property owner and subject to code violation actions.