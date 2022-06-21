Phase 1 and 2 of transitioning back to Fort Myers City water begins Wednesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. — According to a press release, starting on June 22, the City of Fort Myers will isolate and flush the distribution system. This will allow Fort Myers to connect back to the city’s water source.

The city of Fort Myers said that Phase 1 and 2 will take three days to complete.

The city wants residents to be aware of and expect the following:

Avoid using water in and outside your home from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Water quality might be cloudy or discolored. If you see this, run a faucet for several minutes until the water clears.

If there are rocks or severe discoloration in the water, close water spouts for several hours until the flushing is finished.

There may be a slight reduction in water pressure.

The city does not expect people to experience any unpleasant health effects.

To get more information, look at the City of Fort Myers’s website.