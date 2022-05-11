Watch
Person of interest held after carjacking, robberies

Posted at 7:23 AM, May 11, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says a person of interest has been detained following a carjacking and a pair of convenience store robberies overnight.

According to a tweet from the sheriff's account, the robberies occurred at two 7-Eleven locations - one on Meadow Rd., the other on Gateway Blvd. It was not mentioned where the carjacking occurred in relation to the robberies.

The name of the detainee has not been released. No further details about either robbery incident have been provided. The sheriff says the investigation remains active as of Wednesday morning.

