Pepper spray used to get convicted felon to comply with arrest

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Deputies arrested Marcos Delacruz on Monday after the convicted felon fired three shots from his vehicle on Palm Beach Boulevard and Pine Avenue.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Delacruz was “so unruly” that deputies had to use pepper spray in order to detain him. This resulted in Delacruz being entered into Lee County’s system as a “disorderly inmate.”

Authorities charged Delacruz with discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and driving with a suspended license. He will appear in court August 22.