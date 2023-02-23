Pedestrian killed in Cape Coral vacant lot

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed after a vehicle collision in a vacant lot in Cape Coral on Wednesday.

Cape Coral Police and Major Crash Investigators responded to the incident at 12:42 p.m. at 616 NW 3rd Avenue.

The vehicle was parked in a vacant lot in the area. The pedestrian was in the same lot, moving a garden wagon behind the vehicle.

The vehicle then drove in reverse, backing out of the lot, and collided with the pedestrian.

After the initial collision, the pedestrian fell to the ground and was dragged under the vehicle approximately 30 feet.

The vehicle came to a stop with its rear facing the roadway.

A tow truck arrived on scene and was able to lift the vehicle off of the pedestrian.

Life saving measures were performed on scene by officers before the pedestrian was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

CCPD said the incident was not alcohol or drug related, and next-of-kin have been notified.