LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a fatal crash in Lee County on Monday morning.

FHP says the crash involved a pedestrian and vehicle along U.S 41 (S Tamiami Trail) and Whispering Pine Way in Fort Myers.

The person hit died and no word on any other injuries at this time.

Troopers remain on the scene and expect traffic delays in the area.