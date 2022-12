FORT MYERS, Fla. — A pedestrian was hit and killed early Friday morning on State Road 80 near Balboa Avenue.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old driving a pickup truck was traveling west on SR 80, approaching an intersection.

The pedestrian, a 31-year-old woman, was attempting to cross the travel lanes of SR 80 when the front end of the pickup truck collided with her.

She was pronounced dead on scene.