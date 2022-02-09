Peanut butter coming back to Lee County Schools

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Peanut butter will be served in Lee County School District’s lunch cafeteria menus on February 22.

The last time peanut butter was served in Lee County schools was in 2004.

Because there are 1,325 students who have peanut allergies, the Lee County Board Policy requires the District to limit the risk of life-threatening ingredients that could put students at risk.

The Food and Nutrition Services have set up these steps to protect students:

Signs will warn the children that some foods may contain peanuts

There will be stickers on packages showing a peanut if it contains peanuts