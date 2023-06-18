Patching up the holes: Hurricane debris still causing problems on the roads

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Have you dealt with a flat tire recently? You're not alone.

Tire store managers in Lee County say they've seen a dramatic increase in people needing tires patched up since Hurricane Ian, and it has to do with construction.

One resident said going to the tire repair shop has now become a frequent experience for her.

"Probably every few months, there's a nail," said Glory Ziccardi. "It's a lot, when you run flats and you have to replace the whole tire."

And Ziccardi's situation isn't uncommon. The manager of Tire Discount in North Fort Myers, Daniel Watkins, said his business has been booming since the hurricane as a result of construction projects in the area.

"We probably do 60 to 80 pathces a day, give or take, due to the road hazards in Lee County," Watkins said.

He said they've seen at least a 50% increase in customers since Ian, and a portion of that debris comes from roofers and contractors dropping material in the roads.

Drivers like Ziccardi are now paying the consequences.

“Some Tires catch two or three nails and some of those people’s tires are brand new," said Watkins. "So they would rather patch it than have to spend another $150 to $200 on a brand-new tire."

Fox 4 reached out to different local leaders to learn about their plans to address the problem.

Lee County said the Department of Transportation has street sweepers that operate on county-maintained roadways. The City of Cape Coral said they're also taking a look at the situation, but that many roads in the city would be managed by the county.

Meanwhile, Ziccardi is hoping the problem gets patched up soon.

"We should get a discount from the city," she laughed.