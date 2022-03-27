Party on the go with Cycle Co

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral’s newest way to ‘party on the go' where you can BYOB, bar hop, and enjoy a bike ride through downtown South Cape Coral is accepting reservations now!
"It's like a party on a bike, and it's a 14-passenger bike piloted by our staff. “It's a great way of bringing new people to visit downtown Cape Coral businesses. We want you to take a tour of the city, have fun, have a few drinks, party with friends. Maybe meet some people you've never known before."
Kelly LaMagna, co-owner for Cycle Companies Cape Coral
As you peddle through the town of Cape Coral and sip on your margaritas, there is a designated pilot who is steering the bike. There is also a hidden motor that will assist when you have had enough of an exercise.
Riders are able to choose their own two-hour-long routes and can make reservations on the website.
"Cycle Companies designate pilot. They'll steer the bike, control the bike, brake. Determine where the bike is going to go. All the patrons have to do is pedal when we tell them to pedal."
LaMagna