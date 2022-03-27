Party on the go with Cycle Co

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral’s newest way to ‘party on the go' where you can BYOB, bar hop, and enjoy a bike ride through downtown South Cape Coral is accepting reservations now!

"It's like a party on a bike, and it's a 14-passenger bike piloted by our staff. “It's a great way of bringing new people to visit downtown Cape Coral businesses. We want you to take a tour of the city, have fun, have a few drinks, party with friends. Maybe meet some people you've never known before." Kelly LaMagna, co-owner for Cycle Companies Cape Coral

As you peddle through the town of Cape Coral and sip on your margaritas, there is a designated pilot who is steering the bike. There is also a hidden motor that will assist when you have had enough of an exercise.

Riders are able to choose their own two-hour-long routes and can make reservations on the website.