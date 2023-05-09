Watch Now
Parts of Danley Drive closed due to a ruptured waterline

Posted at 3:21 PM, May 09, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fl. — The Lee County Department of Transportation asks motorists to avoid Danley Drive between U.S. 41 and Metro Parkway south of Page Field throughout Tuesday, March 9th.

Danley Drive is closed to through traffic between 1st Street and 2nd Street after a private contractor ruptured a waterline. Lee County Utilities is working to repair the line, and about 20 residential customers are affected.

Detours will be in place for local traffic, but commuters are asked to avoid the area as congestion is expected.

