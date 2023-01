CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Parkway will be closed from Coronado Parkway to Del Prado Boulevard beginning on 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, for the Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place.

The City of Cape Coral says "Motorists should expect delays in the area and plan to use an alternate route via Coronado Parkway or El Dorado Parkway."

The 38th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15.