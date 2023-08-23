Parents and non-profits voice opinions on student transportation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two weeks into the school year, Lee County Public Schools are still struggling to fill several positions both inside and outside the classroom, including bus drivers. That shortage is now causing a range of problems.

Tuesday, Lee County parents and non-profit organizations shared their experiences and concerns with the school district's transportation plans at a school board meeting.

“The buses being cut has caused a severe safety issue for all children affected and I ask that you reconsider reinstating these buses," said one concerned parent.

The Quality Life Center of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers has been working with the Lee County School District for more than 20 years.

Keesha Allen-Thomas, Quality Life Center's Director of Youth Programs, said with the new transportation plan, the group is using its own two vans to pick up students from nine different schools.

“We were not prepared to taking on the responsibility of picking up students," said Allen-Thomas.

Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier said this change in transportation is ongoing. It was put into place last February in response to more than 5,000 of the district's 100,000 students being late to school every day.

“They deserve the opportunity to sit in-front of their teacher and receive that education," said Dr. Bernier. "By trimming 15,000 miles off the elementary runs we believe we are getting better."

The District is taking additional steps to address the problem. At Bonita Springs High School, temporary staffing services have been approved to allow additional short-term staff through December as they try to fill positions.

“We’ll have to figure out our budget and figure out ways to transport our students from the schools to our facility," said Allen-Thomas. "I’m very grateful that the superintendent and the board members have been communicating, and they’re working collectively with us to try to solve the problem."

Superintendent Bernier said the school district will begin receiving weekly reports of on-time percentages this Friday.