Pandemic pets: How to acclimate them to the new work routine

CAPE CORAL, FLA. — Over the last two years, a lot of jobs have forced us to work from home.

That gives residents an opportunity, to finally get that furry companion we’ve always wanted.

“I think there were a lot of people who were working at home for the first time," said Cape Coral Animal Shelter's Liz McCauley. "And thought it was a good time to bring an animal into their home because it was a good time to train and get it acclimated to their home.“

Liz McCauley with the Cape Coral Animal Shelter said the pandemic was a great time to adopt.

With many of us now having to go back to work, a thing many people wonder about is the emotional connection taking a hit.

“Some do develop anxiety when their owners go away," said McCauley. "But, we give them little tricks for that. Crate training or Kong‘s or some kind of toy that keeps him occupied. We also recommend a lot of daycare and there’s a lot of good ones around us as well.“

Cape Coral Animal Shelter opened its doors during the pandemic, so it’s tough for them to say if they saw a rise in adoptions.

But, if you’re wondering what animal is right for your lifestyle, Liz said, just ask.

“I think the best thing to remember when you come to a facility like ours is to adopt," said McCauley, "listen to what the adoption counselors have to say. We know these animals very very well and we’ve seen what’s going to work for your lifestyle too.”

