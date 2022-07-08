Pace Center for Girls launches ‘MakeSpaceForPace' Dress Collection Campaign

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Pace Center for Girls has launched its ‘Make Space For Pace Dress Collection Campaign.’

Described as the ultimate feel-good shopping spree of the year, Love That Dress! features shopping and silent auctions with all proceeds benefiting Pace programs and services in Lee County.

To help build an expansive and fashionable inventory, Pace is inviting Southwest Floridians to clean out their closets for a cause. Donations of new and gently loved dresses will later be sold at deeply discounted prices to attendees of the Love That Dress! event in August.

To contribute to the #MakeSpaceForPace collection, members of the community can drop off their donations through Aug. 1 at the following drop-off locations:

Pace Lee (3800 Evans Ave. in Fort Myers)

Hours: Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Embassy Suites by Hilton (10450 Corkscrew Commons Drive in Estero)

Hours: Open daily



Raso Realty (4812 Cape Coral St. in Fort Myers)

Hours: Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Sanibel Captiva Community Bank (All Fort Myers and Sanibel locations)

Hours: Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Starbucks (All Cape Coral locations)

Hours: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Fort Myers locations at 4450 Fowler St., 11801 S. Cleveland Ave. and 1514 Broadway

First Horizon Bank (All Lee County locations)

Hours: Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To help spread the word, Pace is encouraging donors to share a photo or video of their donated items on Facebook using #MakeSpaceForPace and tagging their friends to continue the challenge.

Pace’s dress collection will culminate with the main Love That Dress! event on Wednesday, August 24 at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Estero.

Last year, the fundraiser featured a record-breaking collection of 9,000 high-quality, brand-new boutique and gently used dresses, shoes, handbags and accessories, helping raise $65,000.

Proceeds from Love That Dress! provide academic programs and counseling services to girls and young women ages 11 to 18 who are working to overcome risk factors such as poverty, substance abuse, domestic violence, foster home placement, neglect, grief, incarceration of a family member, mental health and physical, emotional or sexual abuse.