Outdoor town center coming to Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A new outdoor town center is on its way to Cape Coral.

Cape Coral Grove will be located on Pine Island Road, right next to Bubba's Roadhouse and Saloon, where customers feel this addition is exactly what the city needs.

The lot near Bubba's is mostly full of trees now, but it will soon become a mixed-use, outdoor town center.

Jay Johnson, owner of Bubba's, said he's looking forward to the project because it will bring more traffic to the area.

"A lot of people don't realize this is a georgraphic center, north, south of Cape Coral," Johnson said. "Now all these people down south are going to come up this way more, who haven't been here before."

Cape Coral Grove will offer 12 hundred multifamily units, 125 hotel rooms, two public parks and around 5,400 free parking spots. Developers say the goal is to capture the essence of what it means to be authentically Floridian.

"It's a whole bunch of residential north of us that don't have a lot of outlets, don't have the retail, and are starving for something of this magnitude," Johnson said.

Developers of the project and the Florida Department of Transportation will be available to answer questions about the project at a public meeting scheduled for Thursday.