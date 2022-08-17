Watch Now
OSHA investigating after accidental electrocution death at Target store

David J. Phillip/AP
A Target store is shown Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 10:16 AM, Aug 17, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies say the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be investigating a death at a Fort Myers Target store.

The incident happened Tuesday at the location at 15880 San Carlos Blvd.

A statement from the sheriff's office confirms an electrocution death took place at the store but gave no further details about the circumstances leading up to the incident.

It is not clear if the worker was a store employee or a vendor making deliveries to the store.

LCSO says the victim's next-of-kin have been notified.

