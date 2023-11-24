One unique holiday experience for the whole family to enjoy

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach Chamber says thousands of lights, hundreds of historic decorations, and one unique holiday experience await you.

Holiday Nights will run from November 24, 2023, through December 31, 2023, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas night.

The family-oriented event includes the Children’s Tree Trail, which features 50 trees decorated with handmade ornaments from Lee County school children.

Guided Tours will be offered at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. every night. Visitors also have the option to go at their own pace on a self-guided tour.

Guided tours are $30 for adults, teens are $25, children $18, and $15 for Edison Ford members.

For a special up-close look at the homes’ decorated interiors, visitors can have an Inside-the-Homes tour.

The Inside-the-homes tour will be offered on November 29, and December 6, 13, and 20 at 6:30 p.m. Inside-the-Homes Holiday Tours are $50 per person.

Tickets for adults are $20, teens $10, children $2, and $10 for Edison Ford members.

Guided tours are not available for advance purchase, and must be purchased in the ticket office on a first-come first-served basis after 4:30 pm on the day of the tour.

Guided tour admission includes general admission to Holiday Nights to allow visitors to explore on their own at the conclusion of the tour.

Lee County residents with identification will receive $5 off regular-priced Holiday Nights admission on Monday nights.

There will also be a tree lighting on Friday, November 24 at 6 p.m. The event will also be getting a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on December 3 and 10.

Then, on December 16 and 23, there will be a teddy bear booth, where children can make a bear at an additional charge.

Guests can also shop for gift items during Market Mondays, when multiple craft and holiday vendors will have booths around the Banyan tree from 4-9 p.m. on December 4, 11, and 18.