FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police say one person was shot in a parking lot along the 2900 block of Cleveland Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The person was taken to the hospital, no word on their condition at this time.

Investigators were out collecting evidence including shell casings, pair of sandals, and a red duffle bag.

FMPD said the shooting was an isolated incident and not a threat to the public.

The shooting is under investigation.