One person killed, two critically injured in transit bus collision

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was killed, and two others critically injured after a Lee County Transit Bus collided with an SUV in Fort Myers Saturday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 4:00 p.m., the SUV was traveling west on Summerlin Road, attempting to turn onto San Carlos Boulevard.

The SUV turned left in front of the transit bus and collided with its front end.

The driver of the SUV, a 77-year-old California man, was transported to a hospital and later died from his injures.

The two passengers of the SUV were critically injured.

The driver of the transit bus sustained minor injuries. There were no passengers onboard.