BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A single-vehicle crash killed a 49-year-old man on Friday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 10 p.m. on Bonita Grande Drive.

Troopers said a 39-year-old Naples man lost control of the sports utility vehicle and ran off the road hitting a tree.

The victim who died was ejected after the crash.

The driver and two passengers were injured in the crash but expected to be okay.