Naples woman killed in Estero crash involving LCSO deputy

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) confirms one person was killed in a crash involving a Lee County Sheriff's Office deputy.
Posted at 6:28 AM, May 10, 2023
ESTERO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) confirms one person was killed in a crash involving a Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputy.

Troopers say it was a two-vehicle crash and it happened on Ben Hill Griffin Parkway off of Miromar Outlet Drive on Tuesday night around 10:45 p.m.

According to the FHP crash report, the Nissan sports utility vehicle traveled through a red light and was hit by the LCSO sports utility vehicle.

The driver of the Nissan, a 23-year-old Naples woman, was killed in the crash.

The 35-year-old deputy from Fort Myers was taken to the hospital and is doing okay despite the vehicle being heavily damaged in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by FHP.

