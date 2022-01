CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police say 34-year-old Corey Bougard was hit and killed on Saturday.

Officers say Bougard was wearing dark clothes and was walking across Del Prado Boulevard in the southbound lanes in an area where there was no lighting.

According to Cape Coral police, a 43-year-old man was driving south in the 200 block of Del Prado Boulevard when Bougard walked into the path of the driver.

No criminal charges are pending.