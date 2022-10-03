One person injured, nine cats rescued in Cape Coral fire

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Fire Department and mutual aid fire departments responded to a residential structure fire this afternoon.

The fire happened on the 200 block of Southeast 30th Street. The resident of the home sustained superficial burns to her hands, arms and face.

The resident is also a cat foster and had four cats and five kittens in her home at the time of the fire. Fire fighters were able to save all of them, though one suffered from smoke inhalation and was given oxygen from a pet oxygen mask.

The cats and kittens are being cared for by a Cape Coral Animal Shelter volunteer.

CCFD said the fire started in or around the garage of the home. The cause is still being investigated.