One person hospitalized after Travelodge shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police are investigating a shooting at a Travelodge on South Cleveland Avenue where a male victim has been hospitalized Sunday afternoon.

According to FMPD, around 1:29 PM police arrived at the scene and were unable to locate the victim who had driven himself to Lee Memorial Hospital.

The suspect shooter, who tried to run, was located.

The victim was sent to Gulf Coast Hospital to receive treatment. Injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time according to FMPD.

This is an active investigation; FMPD says there is no threat to the public.