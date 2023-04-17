One person dead following hit and run crash on U.S. 41

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash.

FHP says a 61-year-old Cape Coral man was struck and killed on northbound U.S. 41 (Cleveland Avenue), north of North Key Drive.

Troopers are searching for a blue 2016-2019 Chevrolet Silverado with right-side headlight damage.

According to FHP, they are not sure when the crash happened but they did discover the man around 7:00 a.m. on Monday.

They believe the man was walking in the area of southbound U.S. 41 and was struck by the truck and the driver fled the area.

If you have information about this crash call 1-800-780-8477.