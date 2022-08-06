One passenger dead after crash in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 67-year-old woman died in a crash early Saturday morning on Lee Boulevard and Alvin Avenue.

At around 4:55 a.m., a pickup truck was going east on Lee Boulevard and coming toward a red light in the left turn lane. At the same time, a sedan was going west on Lee Boulevard in the outside lane.

Though the light was red, the pickup truck turned left in front of the sedan - resulting in the front of the pickup truck crashing into the side of the sedan.

Both cars were stopped in the intersection.

According to a press release, the driver of the pickup truck did not get any injuries. However, a 67-year-old woman from Lehigh Acres who was a passenger in the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene. The sedan’s driver and other passenger had to be taken to a hospital for critical injuries.

FHP is still investigating this crash.