One of Southwest Florida's most wanted fugitives back behind bars

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — After two years on the run one of Southwest Florida's most wanted fugitives is back behind bars.

Alfonzo aka “Champ” Churchwell, 46, has been arrested on charges including probation violation, possession of a firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, feeling and eluding, and filing a false police report.

SWFL CRIME STOPPERS

Churchwell has been featured on Southwest Florida’s Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted and had a $10,000 reward offer from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Anyone with information on a wanted fugitive is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

