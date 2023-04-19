Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

One of Southwest Florida's most wanted fugitives back behind bars

Rewards tripled for Crime Stoppers tipsters
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Marcusky, Scott
Rewards tripled for Crime Stoppers tipsters
ALFONZO CHURCHWELL
Alfonzo Churchwell
Posted at 12:52 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 12:52:54-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — After two years on the run one of Southwest Florida's most wanted fugitives is back behind bars.

Alfonzo aka “Champ” Churchwell, 46, has been arrested on charges including probation violation, possession of a firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, feeling and eluding, and filing a false police report.

ALFONZO CHURCHWELL

Churchwell has been featured on Southwest Florida’s Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted and had a $10,000 reward offer from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Anyone with information on a wanted fugitive is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM