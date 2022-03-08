One confirmed dead in Lehigh Acres house fire

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Officials said one person was found dead while battling a Tuesday morning house fire.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control & Rescue District confirmed they were called to a home on Willow Drive just before 6:30 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing flames.

The fire was extinguished quickly, however one person was pulled from the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire. The case is being turned over to the state fire marshal and Lee County Sheriff's Office.