One confirmed dead in Lehigh Acres house fire

Crews responded to Willow Drive in Lehigh Acres around 6:30 Tuesday morning. Fire officials confirmed they found a body inside the home as they were fighting flames.
Posted at 7:13 AM, Mar 08, 2022
Lehigh Acres Fire Control & Rescue District confirmed they were called to a home on Willow Drive just before 6:30 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing flames.

The fire was extinguished quickly, however one person was pulled from the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire. The case is being turned over to the state fire marshal and Lee County Sheriff's Office.

