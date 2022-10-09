One Fort Myers man finds light in the darkest of times after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — "It’s a blessing just to see the community come together," Scott Friga of Friga Tyme Corp said Sunday morning, 11 days after Hurrican Ian

In the days after Ian despite losing his home, precious belongings, and his wife going through chemotherapy, he didn't let the challenges of life keep him from taking care of his community.

For days, Friga has been providing hot meals, "We've grilled almost 1,000 pounds of meat," with friends from all over Florida pitching in to help, "It just turned into something else, where everybody was just helping out and donating food had people helping grill," he says its kept him sane during all the madness.

It's not just a warm meal he's providing to the community, "These kids still gotta live day to day it’s all about family here," After a stranger messaged him to see if he could host a birthday party for a young boy, "It doesn’t matter who’s got what or who’s doing what, it’s about giving and uniting right now, helping your neighbor," Friga said.

Friga says as long as he can help, he'll continue to provide in some capacity.