FWC: Kayaker found dead in Estero River

ESTERO, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says one person is dead after crews from Estero Fire Rescue were called out for a missing kayaker on Tuesday afternoon.

FWC says a tandem kayak was being operated on the Estero River by two people when both occupants fell into the water.

Investigators say one person was able to swim to shore and call for help, but the other person did not resurface.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene near Sandy Lane around 12:30 p.m., they searched but found the missing kayaker dead in the water.

Officials say neither occupant was wearing a personal floatation device at the time of this incident.

FWC says this is an active investigation, and we will provide additional information when available.