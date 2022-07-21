Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

One dead after late-night standoff at apartment complex

Fort Myers police responded to the Vistas at Eastwood apartments late Wednesday night and were immediately engaged in gunfire with a person who was later killed.
Posted at 5:17 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 06:18:16-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Fort Myers police confirm one person is dead following a standoff late Wednesday night at the Vistas at Eastwood Greens apartment complex.

Police were called around 11:30 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting an active shooter at the complex, which sits just south of the Lee County Jail.

Officers were immediately met with gunfire, according to the department's Facebook post about the incident.

They returned fire, and surrounding apartments were evacuated for the tenants' safety.

A SWAT unit was brought in, and at 3 a.m., the subject was confirmed dead.

State law enforcement will now take over the investigation of the incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4