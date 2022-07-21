One dead after late-night standoff at apartment complex

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Fort Myers police confirm one person is dead following a standoff late Wednesday night at the Vistas at Eastwood Greens apartment complex.

Police were called around 11:30 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting an active shooter at the complex, which sits just south of the Lee County Jail.

Officers were immediately met with gunfire, according to the department's Facebook post about the incident.

They returned fire, and surrounding apartments were evacuated for the tenants' safety.

A SWAT unit was brought in, and at 3 a.m., the subject was confirmed dead.

State law enforcement will now take over the investigation of the incident.