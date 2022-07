FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 73-year-old man from Fort Myers is dead after his car went off the road into a wooded area and collided with a tree.

On Friday morning, the driver was going east on Terminal Access Road coming up to Air Cargo Lane.

The car went off the road and onto an open field for about a half mile before going into a wooded area.

After colliding with a tree, the car came to rest in the woods. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP is still investigating this crime.