One arrested, police searching for second suspect in Travel Inn burglary

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person has been arrested and police are still searching for a second suspect in a Fort Myers burglary that happened on May 5.

The Fort Myers Police Department arrested Michael McCarter on May 26 in connection to the burglary, which happened at a Travel Inn on Cleveland Ave.

McCarter, 54, is charged with unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft larceny.

FMPD had previously asked the public for help identifying both suspects. They are still looking for tips that may lead to the second suspect.

If you can identify the second suspect, pictured in front of McCarter, you are asked to contact FMPD or Crime Stoppers.