ALVA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says one person was airlifted this morning with non-life threatening injuries following a crash in Alva Thursday morning.

It happened at the intersection of North River Road and Parkinson Road. Westbound lanes of North River Rd. are blocked according to authorities.

FHP says the driver of a pickup truck hit a light pole. Crews from Florida Power and Light are working to repair the damage.

Drivers should avoid the area while FHP investigates.