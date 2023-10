LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Northbound Del Prado is down to one lane due to an oil spill on the road.

The road closure begins at the Coral Pointe Shopping Center and continues for a little over two miles.

Cape Coral firefighters and Cape Coral Police are on the scene helping direct traffic.

The Department of Transportation assessing the condition of the roadway.

The Cape Coral Fire Department says they will determine how long the road will be closed.