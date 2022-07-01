Officers need public assistance locating a homicide suspect’s car

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Homicide Detectives need help locating a Dodge Durango believed to belong to a suspect in a homicide that happened on Monday.

At around 7:02 a.m., officers responded to 3320 Handy Court in reference to a woman with a gunshot wound to her upper thigh.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

After the incident, the Durango was seen traveling northbound on Henderson.

If you have any information, you can call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

The report number is 22-0069286.