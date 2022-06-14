Officers detain 3 young people after an alert from “ShotSpotter”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — At around 12:22 a.m. on June 14, officers responded to Mission Lane and ended up arresting three young people after police received two separate alerts from the information technology company “ShotSpotter.”

Officers surveyed the area and found 22 spent shell casings in .40 and .45 caliber. Witnesses said they sad a dark-colored Toyota leaving the area.

Later on, a shift Sergeant spotted a vehicle that looked similar to what witnesses described. He conducted a traffic stop around 2:24 a.m.

According to Fort Myers Police Department, there was a smell of marijuana coming from the car. Officers detained the three young people in the car.

Police found a Glock handgun with an extended magazine laying on the passenger floorboard and a .45 Taurus in the car that had been reported stolen out of Lee County. Officers gave the driver a citation for violation of a learner’s permit and then released him.

Officers charged one of the passengers for possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a concealed weapon.

The third passenger was released.

The Fort Myers Police Department said that the technology that “ShotSpotter” utilizes helps to take guns off the streets.