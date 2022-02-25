Officer's AR-15 stolen from personal vehicle

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers police officer could face disciplinary action after allegedly allowing a department-issued weapon to be stolen.

Records show the officer's AR-15 rifle was reported stolen after their vehicle was broken into on Feb. 21.

Due to an ongoing internal investigation, the officer's name has not been released. However, police confirmed the officer is still employed with the department but could face disciplinary action .

In a statement issued Friday, the department said:

Our top priority right now is recovering this weapon. Anyone with information regarding the weapon or suspects, is urged to contact crime stoppers and you could be eligible for up to a $3000 reward. Department policy does not allow weapons to be stored in an unsecured location and this incident is under review.

Anyone with information on the stolen AR-15 should contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.