Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Officer shoots, kills dog after Fort Myers attack

FMPD
Fort Myers Police Department
FMPD
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 11:24:02-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department confirmed an officer shot and killed a dog during an attack on Starnes Ave. in Fort Myers.

According to FMPD, a female victim was attacked by the dog and was hospitalized. She is currently receiving treatment.

During initial contact, the dog attempted to bite the officer. The officer attempted to use pepper spray to deter the dog but was unsuccessful.

The officer then discharged his weapon, killing the animal.

FMPD said this may be the second incident with the same dog.

A second dog was involved and was taken into custody.

The female victim was not the owner of the dogs.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!