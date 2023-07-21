Officer shoots, kills dog after Fort Myers attack

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department confirmed an officer shot and killed a dog during an attack on Starnes Ave. in Fort Myers.

According to FMPD, a female victim was attacked by the dog and was hospitalized. She is currently receiving treatment.

During initial contact, the dog attempted to bite the officer. The officer attempted to use pepper spray to deter the dog but was unsuccessful.

The officer then discharged his weapon, killing the animal.

FMPD said this may be the second incident with the same dog.

A second dog was involved and was taken into custody.

The female victim was not the owner of the dogs.