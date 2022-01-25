Watch
An off-duty police officer is presented "Lifesaving Award"

Posted at 4:43 PM, Jan 25, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An off-duty police officer is recognized for saving a man's life after a car crash on her way home from work.

It happened on 1000 block of NE Pine Island Road last September.

Officers say a ford mustang rolled over several times.

They say Ian Sanderson stopped his car and got out to help the driver who had a broken arm and was bleeding badly.

This is when Officer Chelsae Armato stopped to help.

Witnesses say she stopped the bleeding until help arrived using a tourniquet.

The person hurt lost his arm.

Officer Armato was presented a Lifesaving Award today by the Cape Coral Police Department.

They say if it weren't for Officer Armato or Mr. Sanderson the driver would not have survived the crash.

